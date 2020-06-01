Left Menu
Arunachal Pradesh records highest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:31 IST
In the highest single-day spike of novel coronavirus cases in Arunachal Pradesh, 16 people tested positive for the infection on Monday, a senior government official said. With this, the current active case count in the state has risen to 19.

The fresh cases include a 26-year-old student who had returned to the state from Chennai in a Shramik Special train on May 23. Another student who had returned from Delhi and 14 others who reached here from Haryana in a Shramik Special train also tested positive for COVID-19, Health Secretary P Parthiban said.

All the 16 persons infected with the virus are asymptomatic. They have been moved from institutional quarantine to COVID care centre immediately after their test results were found to be positive, the health secretary said. In an earlier tweet on Monday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, "A new Positive asymptomatic case has been detected & shifted from Quarantine facility to Covid Care Centre, his condition is normal. The active positive now is 4." Taking to Twitter later in the day, the chief minister said, "Rise in Positive #Covid19, 15 more positive cases detected, all are in quarantine facilities being shifted to Covid Care Centre. Total Positive Active as of now is 19." Among the persons who tested positive on Monday, 14 are workers who hail from Changlang district, while one is a student from Tawang and another student is from Namsai, State Surveillance Officer (Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme) Dr L Jampa said in a statement.

The state's first patient has recovered and was discharged from a hospital on April 16..

