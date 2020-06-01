Left Menu
Soccer-Las Palmas "safe" for fans to attend games on restart: club president

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:31 IST
Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez says the second tier club is looking at allowing fans to attend matches as the Canary Islands, where the club is based, is now a "safe destination" with the COVID-19 pandemic under control. Spanish soccer resumes this month after the novel coronavirus outbreak suspended the season in March, with the top flight La Liga and Segunda division restarting on June 11 and June 12 respectively.

La Liga said matches until the end of the season will take place without spectators but Ramirez said they were conferring with the relevant authorities on whether fans could be allowed to attend the game when they host Girona on June 13. "The Canary Islands is a safe destination, Gran Canaria is a safe destination. We can become the only stadium in the major leagues to play again with the public in the stands," Ramirez told the club's radio channel.

"We will comply with everything that the authorities ask us and we'll be able to announce next week if Las Palmas fans will be able to enter the stadium to cheer on their team against Girona." Spain was one of Europe's worst-hit countries in the outbreak with over 285,000 cases and 27,127 deaths, but they reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time in months on Monday.

La Liga also said it is working on a protocol for fans to return to stadiums when the time is right. "La Liga has spent a couple of weeks preparing a general protocol for fans to return to stadiums, which must then be adapted to each stadium and according to the percentage of capacity allowed," it told Reuters.

"The return to stadiums will depend on the competent health authorities, but we want to work and be ready for the moment when we can return with fans."

