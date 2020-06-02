Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Serie A teams face two-games a week marathon, season to end Aug 2

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 00:17 IST
Soccer-Serie A teams face two-games a week marathon, season to end Aug 2
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Serie A teams will face two-games a week for the rest of the season once the league restarts following the novel coronavirus stoppage, according to the fixture list published on Monday.

The league confirmed that it will restart on June 20 and finish on Aug. 2 and there will be matches almost every day during that period as it completes the remaining 12 rounds of matches, plus four games outstanding, in just over six weeks. Serie A has been suspended since March 9 because of the pandemic but the government gave the green light for it to restart last Thursday.

Most weekend matchdays will run from Saturday to Monday and midweek rounds from Tuesday to Thursday. Kickoff times will be 1930 or 2145 local time, although there will be some 1715 starts despite concerns from the players' union about possible high temperatures.

The league will resume with the four matches postponed from previous rounds. Torino-Parma gets the ball rolling at 1900 local time on June 20 followed by Verona v Cagliari. Third-placed Inter Milan host Sampdoria the following evening while Atalanta entertains Sassuolo.

The first full matchday will be on June 22 with three games, including leaders Juventus at Bologna. Second-placed Lazio, who are one point off the top, will play their first game two days later with a tricky visit to fourth-placed Atalanta. The potentially decisive match between Juventus and Lazio will be on July 20.

Juventus, chasing a ninth successive title, lead with 63 points from 26 games followed by Lazio (62), Inter Milan (54), and Atalanta (48). The three teams in the relegation zone are Lecce, SPAL, and Brescia. The start of the Serie A season will be preceded by the Coppa Italia semi-final second legs, possibly on June 13, with the final on June 17.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Medical examiner declares George Floyd death homicide -report

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Monday declared the death of George Floyd a homicide, saying he died of cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual restraint, and neck compression, according to a Minneapolis televisi...

UK mulls 'air bridges' to replace coronavirus quarantine for arrivals -Telegraph

British government ministers are aiming to replace coronavirus quarantine for people arriving at airports by the end of June, with so-called air bridges being considered as an option, the Telegraph newspaper reported.The policy of air bridg...

Judge: Justice Dept reversal in Flynn case 'unusual'

A judge on Monday defended his decision not to quickly approve the Justice Departments request to dismiss its own criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying that the departments reversa...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. health experts and government officials warned that large street protests over racial inequities and excessive police force could worsen the spread of the coronavirus.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 6.22 million people have been repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020