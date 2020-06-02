Egypt reports first decline in new coronavirus cases for a week

Egypt reports first decline in new coronavirus cases for a weekReuters | Cairo | Updated: 02-06-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 01:14 IST
Egypt confirmed 1,399 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, the health ministry said, its first decline for a week.
That is down from 1,536 reported the day before, but still almost double the number on the same day a week ago.
Egypt has reported a total of 26,384 cases, of which 6,297 have recovered and 1,005 died, the ministry said.
