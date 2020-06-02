Germany wants to swap EU travel warning for softer guidelines this week

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the German cabinet would on Wednesday discuss a resolution on downgrading the travel warnings currently in force for European Union countries and several other associated countries into softer guidelines. "We are preparing a resolution for the cabinet tomorrow, which is still being agreed within the government," Maas told reporters at a news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart on Tuesday.

"This week we want to start by turning the travel warning we have for the European Union and the associated countries into travel guidelines," he added.