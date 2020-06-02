Left Menu
Development News Edition

Proteins in COVID-19 patients' blood could predict severity of illness, study finds

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:49 IST
Proteins in COVID-19 patients' blood could predict severity of illness, study finds

Scientists have found 27 key proteins in the blood of people infected with COVID-19 which they say could act as predictive biomarkers for how ill a patient could become with the disease.

In research published in the journal Cell Systems on Tuesday, scientists at Britain's Francis Crick Institute and Germany's Charite Universitaetsmedizin Berlin found the proteins are present in different levels in COVID-19 patients, depending on the severity of their symptoms. The markers could lead to the development of a test that would help doctors predict how ill a patient might get when infected with the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, they said, and could also provide new targets for the development of potential treatments for the disease.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 374,000 people worldwide and infected more than 6.7 million. Doctors and scientists say those infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, respond differently - with some developing no symptoms at all, while others need to be hospitalised and others suffer fatal infection.

"A test to help doctors predict whether a COVID-19 patient is likely to become critical or not would be invaluable," said Christoph Messner, an expert in molecular biology at the Crick Institute who co-led the research. He said such tests would help doctors decide how best manage the disease for each patient, as well as identify those most at risk of needing hospital treatment or intensive care.

Messner's team used a method called mass spectrometry to rapidly test for the presence and quantity of various proteins in blood plasma from 31 COVID-19 patients at Berlin's Charite hospital. They then validated their results in 17 other patients with COVID-19 at the same hospital, and in 15 healthy people who acted as controls. Three of the key proteins identified were linked with interleukin IL-6, a protein known to cause inflammation and also a known marker for severe COVID-19 symptoms.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-French Top 14 season abandoned, no champion named

The French Top 14 season has been officially abandoned amid the COVID-19 crisis and no champions will be named, the French rugby league LNR said on Tuesday.The LNR added that no club would be relegated and no team would be promoted from the...

Australia asks embassy in US to register concern over cameraman

Australia has asked its embassy in the United States to register its concerns with authorities there about an apparent police assault on an Australian cameraman during a protest in Washington, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.Earlier on...

YSRCP fields four candidates for Rajya Sabha elections from Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP has fielded four candidates - Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Parimal Nathwani - for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Andhra Pradesh. Though Telugu Desam Party TDP has no chance ...

Delhi HC notice to UGC, DU over education of visually impaired, specially-abled students during lockdown

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued fresh notices to the University Grants Commission UGC and the Delhi University DU on a plea, seeking an adequate and effective mechanism for the education of visually impaired and specially-abled indiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020