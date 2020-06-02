Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia backing antiviral drug Avifavir for COVID-19 fight good news for India, say scientists

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:49 IST
Russia backing antiviral drug Avifavir for COVID-19 fight good news for India, say scientists
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's approval of the antiviral drug Avifavir to treat COVID-19 is good news for India as it is based on an influenza medication already in advanced clinical trials here, say scientists. Avifavir, described by its developers in Russia as perhaps the most promising anti-COVID-19 drug in the world, is derived from Favipiravir. Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced last week that Favipiravir is under phase 3 clinical trials the penultimate stage in drug testing in India.

Stating that Avifavir has shown high efficacy in treating patients with coronavirus during clinical trials, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Monday said it will deliver 60,000 courses of the drug to Russian hospitals in June. It also said Avifavir has become the first Favipiravir-based drug in the world to be approved for the treatment of COVID-19, it said. The close derivative link between Avifavir and Favipiravir is the reason for hope in India too, said scientists here. Favipiravir has anyway been in discussion and a point of interest in the recent past said Arup Kumar Banerjee from the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Siliguri.

He noted that Favipiravir is available under the name of Avigan for influenza and is often recommended for viral infections such as bunyavirus, filovirus, an arenavirus. "It is prescribed for severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS), a viral hemorrhagic fever with high fatality rate and is effective against all strains of influenza viruses," Banerjee told PTI.

"Vaccine is important, so is antiviral. We need to develop both sides by side. Today, if anybody comes up with a drug against COVID 19 irrespective of country of origin, it is good news subject to validation of the same on a large scale. Hence, the same applies to this derivative as well," he added. Avifavir, developed by a joint venture between RDIF and ChemRar Group, is designed to disrupt the ability of the novel coronavirus to reproduce.

"Avifavir is not only the first antiviral drug registered against coronavirus in Russia, but it is also perhaps the most promising anti-Covid-19 drug in the world," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement. The RDIF and the ChemRar Group last week announced that Avifavir has received a temporary registration certificate from the Russian Ministry of Health.

"Avifavir is a drug that as per available information is being tested by Russia against COVID 19 and is based on Favipiravir, a drug that is known to have inhibitory function against RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRP) activity of a virus," said virologist Upasana Ray. RdRP is an essential protein encoded in the genes of RNA-containing viruses.

"Favipiravir has been shown earlier to inhibit the influenza virus RNA-dependent RNA polymerase," Ray, senior scientist at CSIR-IICB in Kolkata, told PTI. RNA polymerase is a viral enzyme that helps in the replication or reproduction of the viral RNA, which is the genetic material. Hence, a drug that inhibits this activity would basically curb the functional multiplication of the virus, she explained.

Glenmark last week announced a new randomized study in India to test the combined efficacy of Favipiravir and another antiviral drug Umifenovir as a potential COVID-19 treatment strategy. Glenmark also said that it is conducting Phase 3 clinical trials of Favipiravir as a COVID-19 therapy option with 150 patients, enrolled from nine leading government and private hospitals across the country.

"So far, 30 patients have been randomized. The monotherapy phase 3 clinical trial results are expected by July or August 2020," the company said in a statement last week. Glenmark said it is the first pharmaceutical company to receive approval from the drug regulator Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct Favipiravir clinical trials against COVID-19 in India.

Favipiravir is an oral antiviral drug approved in Japan in 2014 for the treatment of novel or re-emerging influenza virus infections. It has a unique mechanism of action by which it inhibits viral replication or reproduction, it said. "Since it (Favipiravir) was earlier tested for influenza, they (researchers) could bypass initial toxicity tests, etc. It was one of (hundreds) of clinical trials against SARS-COV-2. With preliminary data for the clinical trials looking positive they jumped on it," Durba Sengupta, from CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory in Pune, Maharashtra, told PTI. Sengupta said the drug acts on one of the main proteins that are responsible for RNA-replication.

He also injected a note of caution. Till the clinical trial results are properly reported, it is difficult to say how effective it will be.

"One has to be definitely cautious. First, it's not designed to target this particular virus, and it is RdRP, so the binding may be weaker than in influenza," Sengupta said. Though it is unknown how the different viral strains will bind, she said it is one of the better options right now. Another point, Sengupta noted, is that the drug's action is on the same target as the antiviral remdesivir, one of the top possible drug contenders for COVID-19.

"I think several people thought that remdesvir would be quite promising but it has been ambiguous so far. Getting robust clinical data in such short times is really tricky. It is really difficult to say without the actual clinical data and looking at the statistics," she added. India's drug regulator has granted US pharma giant Gilead Sciences marketing authorisation for remdesivir for "restricted emergency use" on hospitalized COVID-19 patients in view of the crisis posed by the pandemic. The approval process for remdesivir was accelerated in view of the emergency situation and the unmet need for medicines in light of the coronavirus outbreak, a source in the know of the developments told PTI.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

England to play three Tests against Windies from July 8

England will be playing three-match Test series against West Indies behind closed doors beginning July 8, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB confirmed on Tuesday. The matches will be held at Hampshires Ageas Bowl and Lancashires Emirat...

Outdoor seating only: Parisian cafes eke out space along sidewalks

The Cafe de Flore in Paris, once a favourite drinking hole of Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre, spread its tables along the pavement, in front of the neighbouring book store, and reopened on Tuesday for the first time in 11 weeks. Lo...

Prohibitory orders to be imposed in Puri ahead of 'Snan Purnima' on June 5

Prohibitory orders will be imposed in parts of Puri ahead of Lord Jagannaths annual Snan Purima festival on June 5 to prevent congregation of devotees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration said on Tuesday. After a me...

West Bengal govt to set up 15 more hospitals for COVID-19 patients

Amid the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases following the return of migrant workers, the West Bengal government has decided to set up 15 more dedicated hospitals for coronavirus patients, a senior official said on Tuesday. A directive in this reg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020