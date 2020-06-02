Left Menu
Development News Edition

Timely screening, isolation helped U.S. Air Force base contain coronavirus

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:59 IST
Timely screening, isolation helped U.S. Air Force base contain coronavirus
Passenger screening at airports (Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Measures taken at a U.S. Air Force base in Texas to curb the spread of the coronavirus resulted less than one percent of its population becoming infected over seven weeks between March and April, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. Timely screening, rapid isolation of suspected cases and social distancing enforced at the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland helped keep COVID-19 cases low despite the presence of more than 10,000 trainees from across the country living and training together, according to the study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Between March 1 and April 18, a total of 10,579 trainees were at the base, including 4,073 (39%) who arrived during those seven weeks. Around 3% of the trainees met criteria for testing and just five were positive for COVID-19, including three who were in contact with the first patient, the CDC report found. After the first confirmed case, the training schedule was shortened from 8.5 to 7 weeks, access to the base was limited to essential personnel, and it stopped accepting recruits from areas of the United States with high community coronavirus transmission, reducing incoming trainees by around 40%.

The researchers noted that the interventions preventing spread of the virus were implemented in a structured and sufficiently resourced military base, and may not be easily transferable to other settings. Furthermore, the study did not take into account the potential prevalence of asymptomatic infection in a young, otherwise healthy population with few underlying medical conditions.

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

California court hears appeal of $289 mln verdict against Bayer in first Roundup cancer trial

A California appeals court on Tuesday heard arguments in the first case that went to trial over allegations that Bayer AGs glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup causes cancer, resulting in a 289 million judgment against the company.The Augus...

Donors promise Yemen $1.35 billion, falling short of U.N. target to save aid operations

International donors raised 1.35 billion in humanitarian aid for Yemen on Tuesday but the amount fell short of the United Nations target of 2.4 billion needed to save the worlds biggest aid operation from severe cutbacks. The conflict betwe...

PM, Trump hold telephonic talks; discuss Sino-India border row among other issues

The border standoff between India and China, the ongoing civil disturbances in the US and need for reforms in the WHO were among a host of issues that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed during a telephonic ...

Soccer-Spain considering allowing soccer fans to return to matches

Spains health ministry is weighing up whether to let fans back into soccer stadiums when the season restarts later in June after a three-month pause due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Health Emergency Coordinator Fernando Simon said on Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020