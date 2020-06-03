Left Menu
Development News Edition

JBS sued over alleged violation of Brazil indigenous rights during pandemic

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 03-06-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 00:59 IST
JBS sued over alleged violation of Brazil indigenous rights during pandemic

Meatpacker JBS SA is being sued for alleged violation of indigenous workers' rights after firing 40 members of the Kaingang tribe from a plant in southern Brazil, according to a court document. The suit filed on June 1 by the labor prosecutor's office alleged that JBS discriminated against these workers as the novel coronavirus pandemic escalated in the country.

JBS shares fell 1.37% in late-afternoon trading, after rising as much as 1% at the open. "They were dismissed in a critical period when the return to the labor market is unlikely until the pandemic is controlled," Labor Prosecutor Edson Rodrigues Junior said.

The goal of the prosecutor's office is to force JBS to re-hire the indigenous workers. The prosecutor is also seeking at least 10 million reais ($1.9 million) in fines and damages. A decision is pending.

The dismissed employees of the Kaingang tribe commuted from the Serrinha indigenous land, where there were at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the court filing. JBS confirmed dismissing 40 indigenous workers from its Seara chicken-slaughtering plant but said the decision came after the company discontinued a bus service that brought the workers to the plant every day.

JBS gave no reason for discontinuing the bus service and denied any discrimination. Fernanda Kaingang, a lawyer representing the dismissed workers, told Reuters by telephone the two people sick with COVID-19 in the Serrinha indigenous land did not work for JBS, but for another meatpacker in the area.

The lawyer said the dismissed JBS workers earned a net 1,200 reais ($230.10) per month and were "surprised" when they learned they had been fired. At least one fired indigenous worker was a pregnant woman, the lawsuit and the lawyer said. JBS denied this, adding all women employees in such a condition were placed on leave.

JBS noted the dismissed workers were paid in full what they were entitled to and added that the plant in the town of Seara employs 3,700 people, including 200 from indigenous communities in surrounding areas. The indigenous workers at the plant were preemptively placed on leave as required by law to protect them amid the pandemic, JBS said.

The company said the workers fired on May 6 traveled 300 kilometers (186.4 miles) every day to get to the plant on transportation arranged by the company. ($1 = 5.2597 reais)

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

After Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no warning label on Trump posts

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Tuesday that he stood by his decision not to challenge inflammatory posts by U.S. President Donald Trump, refusing to give ground a day after staff members staged a rare public protest. A group...

U.S. senator wants defense bill to ban use of military against peaceful protests

A Democratic U.S. senator said on Tuesday he would try to make it illegal for President Donald Trump to use the military against protesters, after days of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died as a white poli...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes up on signs of economic rebound

Wall Street posted gains on Tuesday as market participants looked past widespread social unrest and pandemic worries to focus instead on easing lockdown restrictions and signs of economic recovery. Tech shares, along with cyclical stocks li...

TikTok has its Arab Spring moment as teen activism overtakes dance moves

Just a few months ago, 17-year-old Taylor Cassidy was spending hours flailing her arms in an attempt to pick up the latest dance move the Renegade.That all changed as Cassidy watched videos by Black Lives Matter BLM and eventually began cre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020