Two centrally run committees to shape UK's COVID-19 approach in shake-up - Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is aiming to take "direct control" of the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak in a Downing Street shake-up, The Telegraph newspaper reported late on Tuesday. The shake-up will see two centrally run committees, covering strategy and operational delivery, shaping the British government's approach to the outbreak, the report added.

The committees will substitute four ministerial implementation groups, which were formed at the start of the coronavirus crisis and covered health, foreign affairs, economy and business, and public services, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/2XTkDSD.