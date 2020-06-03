Dutch to cull mink farms after corovirus cases - RTL

Dutch to cull mink farms after corovirus cases - RTLReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-06-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 15:25 IST
The Dutch government intends to cull the mink at farms where animals have been infected with the coronavirus, broadcaster RTL reported on Wednesday, citing sources in The Hague.
Coronavirus has been detected at eight farms in the Netherlands, and the Agriculture Ministry last month reported two cases where mink are believed to have transmitted the disease to humans.
