Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italians on the move again as lockdown restrictions ease

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 15:35 IST
Italians on the move again as lockdown restrictions ease

Italians were allowed to travel to other regions of the country on Wednesday for the first time in nearly three months, in a further relaxation of lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Travellers boarding trains in Milan, capital of Lombardy in northern Italy, were excited at the prospect of finally being able to visit family and friends elsewhere in the country. "I work here in Milan and up until now I couldn't move between regions," said Anna Falcone, who was getting ready to board a train to Calabria, southwest Italy, to see her parents.

"But now, with the possibility of smart working, I can return home and go and meet my parents and hug them again after three months of not seeing them," she said. "I am happy and I can't wait to see them." Lombardy remains one of the regions worst affected by the pandemic in the whole world and it accounts for about half of Italy's more than 33,500 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

The now-obligatory protective masks and groups of security staff checking temperatures are constant reminders that the epidemic has still not been tamed. Social distancing rules remain in force and shops routinely limit entries. There are periodic public outcries over groups of people gathering outside bars or in parks.

The governors of some regions in southern Italy, much less affected by the pandemic, are concerned that the relaxation of travel restrictions could lead to travellers from northern cities such as Milan inadvertently spreading the virus. And with Italy's economy expected to shrink by about 9% this year and thousands of companies facing an uncertain future, few Italians are under any illusion that life will return to normal anytime soon.

"The lockdown has brought a really harsh economic reality and in the next few months we will really see its impact," said Alessandro Peruzzo, who was preparing to visit his family in the northeastern town of Treviso. (Writing by James Mackenzie Editing by Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai avoids brunt of cyclone that barrels into India's west coast

Mumbai escaped the brunt of a cyclone on Wednesday after winds changed direction and the storm made landfall further south on Indias western coast than expected, giving some respite to a metropolis already ravaged by coronavirus infections....

Deep rooted conspiracy behind killing of IB officer during Delhi riots, police tells court

There was a deep rooted conspiracy behind the riots and murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during northeast Delhi violence as he was specifically targeted by a mob led by suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain,the police told a Delhi court i...

242 trains originated from railway stations in Delhi since May 1; 101 went to Uttar Pradesh, 111 trains terminated in Bihar: Officials.

242 trains originated from railway stations in Delhi since May 1 101 went to Uttar Pradesh, 111 trains terminated in Bihar Officials....

U'khand records 23 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally 1,066

Twenty-three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,066, a health department bulletin said. The fresh cases were reported from Dehradun 8, Haridwar 9, Chamoli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020