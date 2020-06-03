EU classifies coronavirus as mid-level threat to workers

The European Commission decided on Wednesday to classify the new coronavirus as a mid-level threat to workers, a move that allows employers in the EU to apply less stringent safety measures in the workplace than if the virus was deemed a high risk.

The decision may have wide economic and health implications as it could have an impact on companies' costs in fully restarting business activity and workers' safety.

Under EU rules, the new coronavirus has been classified as a level-3 hazard in a four-level risk list in which level 4 is the highest.