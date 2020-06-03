Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tel Aviv's soccer stadium trials misting tunnel to disinfect players

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:38 IST
Tel Aviv's soccer stadium trials misting tunnel to disinfect players

Tel Aviv's Bloomfield Stadium has installed a special tunnel to spray soccer players arriving for matches with a fine disinfectant mist to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The pilot of the tunnel, which will run until the end of the season, comes as sports leagues around the globe are preparing to resume play but grappling with how to ensure the health of players and fans. Israel's soccer league has resumed but behind closed doors.

The tunnel uses electrolyzed water - produced by the electrolysis of water and salt - which has long been approved for use as a disinfectant. Researchers at Israel's Bar-Ilan University say they have developed technology to prolong the shelf life of electrolyzed water.

RD Pack, an Israeli company specialising in automation, installed the disinfectant dispersal system into the tunnel. A water pump machine senses when someone enters and spray nozzles automatically open for 15 seconds, bathing players and their belongings in a sanitising mist. "We are not a cure for the coronavirus, we are fighting against its spread," said Eran Druker, RD vice president for business development.

Since the pilot began on Saturday three matches have been played at Bloomfield. Players, staff and media are not obliged to walk through the glass tunnel, but Druker estimated 100-200 people have done so before each match. "Most people want to go through it. They feel much more secure," he told Reuters.

His company hopes to get regulatory approval within three months. Bar-Ilan researcher Izaak Cohen said their patented disinfectant has been tested in the lab on coronavirus as well as on the herpes virus and on bacteria.

It can be used on surfaces in hospitals, offices, airports, hotels, buses and schools, substituting toxic chemical disinfectants such as bleach, researchers said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

WB govt will plant 5 crore mangrove trees in Sunderbans: CM

The West Bengal government will plant five crore mangrove trees within a month in the Sunderbans area which has been devastated by super cyclone Amphan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said here on Wednesday. There has been huge damage of th...

HSBC exec signs petition backing China security law for Hong Kong

HSBCs top executive in Asia has signed a petition backing Chinas imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong, an online bank post said on Wednesday, breaking years of political neutrality for the UK-based, Asia-focused lender. Asia-P...

Trump says it's 'common sense' to include Russia in G7

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it was common sense to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to rejoin the Group of Seven, saying it would be much easier to solve various issues if Moscow was represented at the gathering.Man...

"No justice, no peace": Tens of thousands in London protest the death of Floyd

Tens of thousands of people chanting no justice, no peace, no racist police and black lives matter gathered in central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Floyd died after a white pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020