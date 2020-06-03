Left Menu
Development News Edition

European lobbyists off the starting blocks in new tax race

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:10 IST
European lobbyists off the starting blocks in new tax race

The European Union's pitch for more taxes to repay coronavirus stimulus spending made corporate hackles raise, with lobbyists saying that new burdens would risk undercutting economic recovery from the pandemic.

The EU's executive proposed new taxes to repay an unprecedented 750 billion euros of debt it would raise to channel the money to the 27 member states to help kickstart their battered economies. The possible new levies - if agreed at all - could include a digital tax, a levy on carbon footprint of EU imports, a single market fee for large corporates, more proceeds from CO2 emissions from the aviation and maritime industries, as well as a fee on not-recycled plastic waste.

"We warn against new taxes for companies; these would be counterproductive and are damaging to Europe as an industrial location," said Thilo Brodtmann at Mechanical Engineering Industry Associaton VDMA, which represents around 3,300 firms in Germany and Europe, including Thyssenkrupp and Siemens. Some, if not all of the mulled taxes could make the eventual mix, which would not take effect before 2024 at the earliest. While much detail is still missing, lobby groups are already pushing back.

"We reject new taxes and levies on an EU level, such as digital and plastics taxes or additional levies on CO2. Burdening citizens and companies goes against Europe's economic recovery," said Joachim Lang, director general of the Federation of German Industries BDI. The Commission's plan marks a fresh start in a debate that has already seen some ideas previously fail to win the unanimous support of EU governments.

Frustrated, some countries decided to go alone. France, the Czech Republic, Italy, Spain and several others have either already introduced a digital tax or announced plans to do so. "That has been in the air for a while," said a tech lobbyist in Brussels. "Where we would still need to engage is to push for a harmonised rate of any tax across Europe - for now it's too disjointed."

For now, differences of opinion persist even within the Commission, which said harvesting some 0.2% of the turnover of the largest global firms that earn on the EU market could yield 10 billion euros a year. While Brussels' top budget official, Johannes Hahn, has said it could affect 70,000 companies in Europe with global turnover exceeding 750 million euros, his peer responsible for the single market, Thierry Breton, has urged caution on the matter.

National Association of German Cooperative Banks (BVR) said the Commission's debt should be repaid through savings elsewhere in the EU budget or with higher contributions from member states to their joint coffers. "Under no circumstances should European solidarity in dealing with the corona crisis lead to Europe-wide and permanent additional tax burdens," it said.

Significantly deeper fiscal integration would also mark a step towards a more federalist EU, a notion that some members reject. (Additional reporting by Hans Seidenstucker and Christoph Steitz, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

MP HC restricts govt action against liquor traders till June 4

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday extended its interim order restraining the state government from taking any coercive steps against 30 liquor contractors till June 4. In their petition, the liquor contractors sought direction from t...

FIEO seeks revision of quarantine order for drivers after crossing international border

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO has written to the customs authorities to review the order of sending truck drivers to quarantine centres for 14 days, following their return from Bangladesh after unloading goods. It is ne...

Maha COVID-19 cases up by 2,560 to 74,860; 122 deaths in day

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported122 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day spike so far,taking the fatality count to 2,587 while the cases mounted by2,560 to 74,860, Health department saidA total of 996 patients were discharged from hospi...

Swiss gays hope for marriage equality ahead of parliamentary vote

When civil partnerships were legalised in Switzerland in January 2007, gay couple Laurent Marmier and Yves Bugnon completed the paperwork that same month, making them among the first to take advantage of the new law. Thirteen years later, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020