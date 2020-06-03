Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists - NYT

The Trump administration has selected five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior officials.

The five companies are Moderna, the combination of Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc, and Pfizer Inc, according to the paper https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/03/us/politics/coronavirus-vaccine-trump-moderna.html.