Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil health regulator approves clinical trials of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 04-06-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 00:08 IST
Brazil health regulator approves clinical trials of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa has approved human clinical trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by scientists at Oxford University and supported by AstraZeneca Plc, it said on Wednesday. With COVID-19 epidemics in Britain, mainland Europe and the United States coming down from their peak and transmission rates of the coronavirus dropping, scientists have turned to places like Brazil, where the disease is still rife, to test potential vaccines.

The Oxford University vaccine, supported by AstraZeneca, is among the first COVID-19 vaccines to move into Phase II, or mid-stage, trials, along with one from the U.S. biotech company Moderna Inc. To speed up development, researchers are carrying out at the same time both Phase II and Phase III trials, which involve a broader age group. "This is a randomized controlled phase III study to determine the safety, efficacy ... of the non-replicating ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine," Anvisa said in a statement announcing the approval of the clinical tests. "Initial non-clinical studies in animals and phase I clinical studies in humans to evaluate the safety of the vaccine were carried out in England and the results demonstrated that its safety profile was acceptable."

In a separate statement, the Federal University of Sao Paulo said it would be involved in the trial, which would recruit 2,000 volunteers. The Lemann Foundation would cover the costs of the medical infrastructure and equipment, the university said. The Federal University of Sao Paulo said it would recruit 1,000 front-line COVID-19 volunteers who had not contracted the disease. It was unclear if other universities or research institutions in Brazil were also involved.

Brazil's Health Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Obama steps out as US confronts confluence of crises

Former US president Barack Obama is taking on an increasingly public role as the nation confronts a confluence of historic crises that has exposed deep racial and socioeconomic inequalities in America and reshaped the November election. In ...

Shun violence, join mainstream: Assam DGP tells militant groups

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Wednesday called upon all militant outfits active in the state to shun violence and join the mainstream. Addressing a press conference here, he said some small ultra organisations ar...

Dutch to cull mink at farms hit by coronavirus outbreak

The Dutch government on Wednesday ordered mink culled at nine farms where animals have been infected with the coronavirus, fearing they could form a reservoir of disease infecting humans after the countrys current outbreak has passed. Clear...

Republicans blast FBI Russia probe as Rosenstein defends Mueller

Republican allies of President Donald Trump attacked the FBIs probe of his 2016 presidential campaign on Wednesday, but failed to get a key witness to agree that former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Muellers Russia investigation was unfounded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020