Indonesia capital conditionally eases some coronavirus restrictions

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 04-06-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 11:59 IST
The governor of Indonesia's capital said on Thursday that movement restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus would be extended in Jakarta, but June would be a transition period with some rules conditionally eased. "The movement restrictions status is still (in place) while we await for the transition into a healthy, safe, and productive condition," Anies Baswedan told a video briefing, referring to large scale social restrictions in place since mid-April.

Starting Friday, Baswedan said some public transport networks would resume normal operations, while houses of worship would reopen, both with new social restrictions in place. There has not been an official lockdown across Indonesia, which has recorded the highest rate of deaths from COVID-19 in East Asia outside China, but cities like Jakarta have been allowed to impose restrictions.

