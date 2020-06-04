Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top supplier Malaysia sees no quick end to shortages in $8 bln gloves industry

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 04-06-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 13:31 IST
Top supplier Malaysia sees no quick end to shortages in $8 bln gloves industry

A global shortage of medical gloves due to a coronavirus-driven surge in demand will carry over into next year, Malaysia, the world's biggest gloves supplier, said on Thursday, warning buyers to be wary of scammers promising quick supplies. World consumption of the personal protective equipment is estimated to jump more than 11% to 330 billion pieces this year, two thirds of which are likely to be supplied by Malaysia, its rubber glove manufacturers association (MARGMA) said.

It recently received more than a dozen reports of frauds and fake agents claiming to represent member companies for glove supplies. Counterfeit company letters were produced to appoint bogus agents or potential customers were quoted "ridiculous" prices with a promise to cut short delivery time. "Buyers are reminded that while glove prices have soared and demand is overwhelming, the industry’s supply is being fully booked until early next year," MARGMA President Denis Low said in a statement.

"MARGMA foresees the shortage of gloves due to overwhelming demand this year to spill into 2021." The global disposable gloves market was valued at $7.6 billion last year and is expected to reach $11.8 billion by 2025, according to VynZ Research.

MARGMA, whose members include top-two players Top Glove Corp and Supermax Corp, also said worker safety and welfare were being monitored "critically" as pressure increases to step up production. Last week, a group of European politicians urged https://heidihautala.fi/en/letter-to-commissioner-for-trade-mr-hogan-on-malpractices-in-ppe-supply-chain-in-malaysia-during-covid-19-crisis the European Union trade commissioner to make sure higher demand does not become an excuse for exploiting workers, who come mainly from Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal.

The United States in March lifted a ban on imports from Malaysian glove maker WRP Asia Pacific it had accused of using forced labour. Developed economies, home to only a fifth of the world's population, account for nearly 70% glove demand due to their stringent medical standards.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Noida: 2 cops test COVID-19 positive Noida (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) Two more'

Two more Uttar Pradesh Police personnel deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.&#160; The two personnel were posted in the control room of the district police and their reports came out ...

"PikaPika" is the one-stop solution for the parents to ensure safe digitalization for kids during and post-COVID-19

New Delhi India, June 4 ANINewsVoir Technology has widened our horizon many folds. It has connected the entire world into a single string. India has emerged as a global leader in Information Technology Enabled Services ITES. During COVID pa...

London stocks retreat after rallying on recovery optimism

UK shares dipped from three-month highs on Thursday following strong gains earlier in the week on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity, while miners tracked a fall in commodity prices. The blue-chip index edged down about...

Everstone-backed Translumina strengthens its commercial leadership team

New Delhi IndiaHechingen Germany June 4 ANIPRNewswire Translumina, a global developer and manufacturer of innovative cardiovascular medical devices used in interventional cardiology and minimally invasive surgery, has augmented its leadersh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020