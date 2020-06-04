UK new car sales have worst May since 1952 - SMMT

British new car sales tumbled by an annual 89% in May, only slightly less negative than a 97% collapse in April, as car dealerships were hit by the government's coronavirus lockdown, industry data showed on Thursday.

New registrations of 20,247 units represented the weakest May for sales since 1952, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Sales were down 51.4% in the first five months of 2020, the SMMT said. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)