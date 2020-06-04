Left Menu
Haryana's nodal officer for COVID-19, daughter test positive for coronavirus

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:13 IST
Haryana's nodal officer for COVID-19 control programme, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary, and his daughter, who is also a doctor, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, Rohtak's Chief Medical Officer said. Dr Chaudhary (56), who is a senior professor and head, Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine of Pt B D Sharma, PGIMS, Rohtak, and his 25-year-old daughter, who is a private doctor, have tested positive, CMO, DR Anil Birla, told PTI over phone.

Their samples were taken on Wednesday and tests were conducted at the PGIMS Rohtak and both were found positive on Thursday. Dr Chaudhary had been coordinating with doctors in the state for treatment of coronavirus patients.

Health Minister Anil Vij had recently ordered an audit of all COVID fatalities in the state and Dr Chaudhary had also been given the charge to investigate the cause, line of treatment adopted for patients who died due to coronavirus infection. Rohtak has so far reported 100 COVID-19 positive cases. On June 2, Rohtak had recorded its highest single-day jump in cases at 45.

Dr Birla said the cases reported were of those who had a travel history, mostly from Delhi and Gurgaon, or their contacts. There were a couple of examples where more than ten family members were infected in this manner..

