Spain's June 22 reopening of land borders still "under study", source says

Spain's June 22 reopening of land borders still "under study", source saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:09 IST
A Spanish government source said on Thursday that a plan to reopen the country's land borders on June 22 is still being studied and will be discussed with France and Portugal. Portugal's Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said he was "surprised" by the unilateral announcement of the land border reopening by Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto earlier.
Reversing Maroto's remarks, her ministry said in a statement that border controls could be extended beyond June 21 and international tourism would reopen on July 1. The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for further clarification.
