Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air traffic resumes at Israel's main airport after brief worker strike

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:41 IST
Air traffic resumes at Israel's main airport after brief worker strike
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Air traffic resumed at Israel's principal airport on Friday after a strike by workers demanding compensation for wages lost due to the coronavirus crisis forced a brief shutdown, an airport spokeswoman said.

Israel's airport workers union said the strike was called off following a request by Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who on Twitter called the walkout "unacceptable" and urged the union to negotiate a solution. The interruption in air traffic lasted several hours.

Global demand for air travel has plummeted amid the pandemic and Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, put about 2,500 airport workers on unpaid leave in early March. The Israel Airports Authority's workers' union has demanded the transportation and finance ministries negotiate a compensation package with airport workers.

"The workers that were placed on unpaid leave have now stopped receiving unemployment benefits. We need the government to find a solution," union spokeswoman Gali Gabbay said. In a statement, the union said it would meet with the transportation and finance ministries on Monday.

Most flights at the airport had already been halted due to the pandemic, save for a handful of daily passenger and cargo services. Israel has not said when it will end COVID-19 border restrictions.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

SCTIMST joins hands to kickstart social service initiatives to fight COVID-19

With the COVID-19 virus threat continuing to be a cause for concern, various employee organizations at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology SCTIMST an autonomous institute of the Department of Science Techno...

Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi, Khushi's quarantine ends, 3 coronavirus infected staff recover

Film producer Boney Kapoor on Friday said three coronavirus-infected members of his household staff have now fully recovered and they have tested negative for the disease. He added that his 14-day home quarantine along with his two daughter...

Erdogan backtracks on weekend lockdown after public backlash

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday backtracked on extending weekend lockdowns following a public backlash, but warned about a rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases.Turkey re-opened cafes, restaurants and other facilities on ...

Venice flooded by unusual high tide, 3rd highest for June

A quarter of Venice has been submerged by a near-record high tide for June, a time of year when such flooding is rare. The water level in Italys lagoon city reached 116 centimeters 3 feet, 9.7 inches late Thursday, the third-highest mark fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020