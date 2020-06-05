5,355 COVID-19 patients recovered in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

During the last 24 hours, a total of 5,355 COVID-19 patients have been cured, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Friday. "A total of 5,355 coronavirus patients have been cured in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 1,09,462 patients have been cured. The recovery rate is 48.27 per cent among COVID-19 patients," said the Ministry in an official statement.

At present, there are 1,10,960 active cases and all are under medical supervision, reads the statement. As per the Ministry's latest update, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 2,26,770, including 6,348 deaths. (ANI)