'It's not over': COVID-19 cases rise in some nations easing lockdowns - WHO

'It's not over': COVID-19 cases rise in some nations easing lockdowns - WHOReuters | Geneva | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:40 IST
Some countries have seen "upticks" in COVID-19 cases as lockdowns ease, and populations must protect themselves from the coronavirus while authorities continue testing, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
The epicenter of the pandemic is currently in countries of Central, South, and North America, particularly the United States, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said. "On upticks (in cases), yes we have seen in countries around the world - I'm not talking specifically about Europe - when the lockdowns ease, when the social distancing measures ease, people sometimes interpret this as 'OK, it's over'," Harris told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.
"It's not over. It's not over until there is no virus anywhere in the world," she said. Harris, referring to U.S. demonstrations since the killing of George Floyd 10 days ago, she said that protesters must take precautions. "We have certainly seen a lot of passion this week, we've seen people who have felt the need to be out and to express their feelings," she added. "We ask them to remember still protect yourself and others."
To avoid infection, the WHO advised people to maintain a distance of at least 1 meter (3 feet), frequently wash hands and avoid touching their mouth, nose, and eyes, Harris said.
- READ MORE ON:
- WHO
- United States
- North America
- UN
- Europe
- George Floyd
ALSO READ
Tedros hails WHO ‘landmark resolution’ to accelerate COVID-19 response
Chores and childcare: who bears the brunt in lockdown? Women
WHO: Drug Trump taking to fight COVID-19 best left to tests
We have brought back over 20,000 Indian citizens who were stranded abroad through flights under Vande Bharat Mission: Aviation Minister.
Kerala CM remembers nurse who died battling Nipah; lauds health workers for efforts to contain COVID-19