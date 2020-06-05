Soccer-Liverpool to resume title quest against Everton on June 21

Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years against city rivals Everton on June 21, as the Premier League released its revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the restarted season on Friday.

Soccer in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but clubs have voted to restart the season on June 17 when second-placed Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United visit relegation-threatened Aston Villa. Liverpool is 25 points clear at the top and are two victories away from winning the Premier League, but will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if City loses to Arsenal.

Other potential dates in the first three fixtures when Liverpool could clinch the title are June 24, when they host Crystal Palace, and July 2, when they face Manchester City. The venues for Liverpool's games against Everton and City are yet to be confirmed.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently eighth, host fifth-placed Manchester United on June 19, while third-placed Leicester City travels to Watford on Saturday, June 20. Arsenal is back in action on the same Saturday with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Villa plays again on Sunday, June 21 when they host fourth-placed Chelsea.

City play again on Monday, June 22, when they host mid-table Burnley. All the matches will be broadcast live but take place without fans present.

Premier League fixtures (times GMT): Wednesday, June 17

1700 Aston Villa v Sheffield United 1915 Manchester City v Arsenal

Friday, June 19, 1700, Norwich City v Southampton

1915 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United Saturday, June 20

1130 Watford v Leicester City 1400 Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

1630 West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers 1845 Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Sunday, June 21, 1300, Newcastle United v Sheffield United

1515 Aston Villa v Chelsea 1800 Everton v Liverpool

Monday, June 22, 1900, Manchester City v Burnley

Tuesday, June 23, 1700, Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

1915 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United Wednesday, June 24

1700 Manchester United v Sheffield United 1700 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

1700 Norwich City v Everton 1700 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth

1915 Liverpool v Crystal Palace Thursday, June 25

1700 Burnley v Watford 1700 Southampton v Arsenal

1915 Chelsea v Manchester City Saturday, June 27

1130 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers Sunday, June 28

1530 Watford v Southampton Monday, June 29

1900 Crystal Palace v Burnley Tuesday, June 30

1915 Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United Wednesday, July 1

1700 Arsenal v Norwich City 1700 Bournemouth v Newcastle United

1700 Everton v Leicester City 1915 West Ham United v Chelsea

Thursday, July 2, 1700, Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

1915 Manchester City v Liverpool