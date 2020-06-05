Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan aims to have coronavirus vaccines in use by June 2021

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:27 IST
Japan aims to have coronavirus vaccines in use by June 2021

Japan aims to put coronavirus vaccines into use by June 2021, the health minister said on Friday, as the country strives to be fully ready to host the Tokyo Olympics, originally planned for this summer but postponed by one year due to the pandemic. Drugmakers around the world are scrambling to develop a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly infectious new coronavirus which has so far killed nearly 400,000 people worldwide.

"We will be securing production facilities in parallel with expedited vaccine development," Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters as he outlined plans to bring vaccines into use by the end of the first half of 2021. Usually, plants for actual vaccine production are arranged only after the successful completion of development.

The Japanese government has earmarked 146 billion yen ($1.34 billion) for vaccine production and distribution in the second extra budget that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved last month. Japanese pharmaceutical firms developing coronavirus vaccines include Shionogi & Co and AnGes Inc.

The United States is planning massive clinical trials involving 100,000 to 150,000 volunteers in total, with the goal of delivering an effective vaccine by the end of this year. Japan has not suffered the explosive surge of coronavirus infections seen in some other countries. It has reported around 17,000 confirmed cases and 900 known deaths to date. ($1 = 109.2600 yen)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Vejeeta and Its Simar's new song SAVAGE to release this saturday, powered by Kwai app

New Delhi India, June 5 ANINewsVoir Fans of Desi hip hop and rap music have something exciting to look forward to this weekend. SAVAGE, the latest urban punjabi Desi Hip Hop song by Vejeeta featuring famous rapper Its Simar and Bambb Homie ...

Black Lives Matter rallies Papuan activists in Indonesia

Thousands of miles from the protests that have swept the United States, Black Lives Matter has become a rallying cry for pro-Papuan activists in Indonesia, provoking questions about accusations of deep-seated racism.Indonesian social media ...

FACTBOX-Where are people around the world protesting over George Floyd?

The killing of black man George Floyd in the United States, with a white policemans knee on his neck, has triggered worldwide protests against racism and brutality. Here are some of the latest demonstrations planned outside the United State...

Larsen & Toubro Q4 consolidated Q4 net profit down 4% at Rs 3,430 crore

Engineering and construction major Larsen Toubro LT on Friday posted a 4.36 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,430.10 crore for the quarter to March 2020. The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,586.48 cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020