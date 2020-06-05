Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump wants more coronavirus resources to high-risk groups to allow for end to lockdowns

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:24 IST
Trump wants more coronavirus resources to high-risk groups to allow for end to lockdowns

President Donald Trump said on Friday he wanted to focus on battling the coronavirus in high-risk populations as he pushes to open the United States' economy further.

"The best strategy to ensure the health of our people moving forward is to focus our resources on protecting high-risk populations, like the elderly and those in nursing homes, while allowing younger and healthy Americans to get back to work immediately," Trump said in remarks at the White House Rose Garden. Trump called for schools to reopen and a sweeping end to the stay-at-home orders instituted by states in a bid to curb the spread of the virus that has sickened 1.9 million people and killed more than 108,000 in the United States.

But the novel coronavirus has not affected all groups equally. Nursing homes and the elderly have been particularly hard hit. In New York City, which was for a while the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, the virus was deadliest in neighborhoods with large African-American and Latino populations. Not all jurisdictions have released coronavirus data related to race. States have allowed businesses that had been shuttered to reopen at least partially, but there have been variations in their approaches from state to state. Public health experts have warned of a possible spike in cases from opening up.

"We want the continued blanket lockdowns to end for these states," Trump said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

AI opens bookings for phase-3 flights under Vande Bharat Mission, faces "overwhelming" demand

Air India on Friday opened bookings for around 300 flights to various countries including the USA and the UK under phase-3 of the Vande Bharat Mission that resulted in overwhelming demand from travellers as the national carrier got six cror...

COVID-19: Govt amends insolvency law; suspends initiation of fresh proceedings for six months

Seeking to provide relief for corporates, the government on Friday promulgated an ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC whereby fresh insolvency proceedings will not be initiated for at least six months starting from Mar...

UK health minister urges people not to attend large demonstrations

British health minister Matt Hancock urged people on Friday not to attend large anti-racism demonstrations because of the risk of the coronavirus. Tens of thousands marched through central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after...

Mumbai's famous Zaveri Bazaar is now open with odd-even system

After getting nod from the Central and State governments, Asias famous Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai is now open for people but with an odd-even system in place. As per state government orders, shops in Zaveri Bazaar have been allowed to open, en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020