Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK extends ban on evicting tenants during coronavirus outbreak

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:36 IST
UK extends ban on evicting tenants during coronavirus outbreak

The British government said on Friday it would extend a ban on evicting tenants from social or private rented accommodation in England and Wales by two months to Aug. 23 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The government said the extension, which will take the total length of the moratorium to five months, would give greater protection to millions of renters who may be experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic.

"Eviction hearings will not be heard in courts until the end of August and no-one will be evicted from their home this summer due to coronavirus," housing minister Robert Jenrick said in a statement. The government said landlords and tenants should work together and exhaust all possible options, such as flexible payment plans, to ensure cases only end up in court as an absolute last resort.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha seeks Rs 20,000-crore package for damages caused by cyclone Amphan

The Odisha government on Friday sought a Rs 20,000-crore package for creation of disaster-resilient infrastructure in the state, which is frequently ravaged by natural calamities like cyclones and floods. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy placed...

Report: Jets trying to talk OL Long out of retirement

The New York Jets are trying to coax offensive lineman Kyle Long out of retirement, the New York Daily News reported Friday. Long, 31, announced his retirement in January after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears. The Bears later declined ...

U.S. appeals court blocks White House from suspending reporter's press pass

The White House unlawfully suspended the press credentials of reporter who got in an argument with a supporter of President Donald Trump at a public event, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday.The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Co...

Weightlifting-Three Russians' samples test positive for same banned substance - IWF

The International Weightlifting Federation IWF said on Friday that doping samples taken from three-time world weightlifting champion Nadezhda Evstyukhina and two other Russian weightlifters had tested positive for the same banned substance....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020