California says film and TV production can resume as early as June 12

California says film and TV production can resume as early as June 12Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-06-2020 04:37 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 04:37 IST
Film and TV cameras can start rolling in California as soon as June 12, state officials said as they approved new guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus on sets.
Producers will need approval from local health officials to restart filming, according to a statement from the California Department of Health.
- READ MORE ON:
- California
- Health