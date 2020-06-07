Left Menu
Delhi Medical Association slams Kejriwal for 'warning' doctors, 'threatening' hospitals amid COVID-19

Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "warning the doctors and threatening the hospitals" amid rising coronavirus cases in the capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 11:22 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "warning the doctors and threatening the hospitals" amid rising coronavirus cases in the capital. The DMA also condemned the FIR filed against the authorities of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital that has been charged with "violating rules for registering coronavirus tests".

"Delhi Medical Association strongly condemns the way Delhi CM (chief minister) is warning the doctors and threatening the hospitals about COVID-19 patients' admissions and tests. Doctors who are serving the people of Delhi tirelessly from last two months in this pandemic crisis risking their lives feel insulted by the way they are being treated," the DMA stated in the letter. "They're being penalised and Government instead of praising their efforts is issuing new Dictates (FARMAN) daily," the letter reads.

The DMA in the letter has also put forth various demands in front of the Delhi government for instance, "formation of a coordination committee between the medical professionals and the Delhi government; adequate testing facilities; smoother patient transfers and cremations; and nodal officers for overall coordination of COVID-19 care." (ANI)

