Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five JIPMER doctors among 12 new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-06-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 18:04 IST
Five JIPMER doctors among 12 new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five doctors of the Centrally- administered JIPMER were among 12 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry on Sunday after Lt Governor Kiran Bedi asked people to follow norms like social distancing and wear masks as lockdown curbs were set to be further relaxed from Monday. Under the fresh relaxations, places of worship and hotels will reopen for devotees and customers respectively after remaining shut for over two months.

"Things are challenging in Puducherry. With the opening up of activities from Monday, we should be very careful. We do not know where the infection would stop and we should be very alert," Bedi said in a video message to people. With the addition of five doctors in JIPMER, the number of healthcare personnel who have tested positive for the infection increased to seven and the total number of cases in the union territory went up to 70.

A release from Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services here said, of the nine fresh cases admitted to JIPMER, five were doctors from the premier medical institution while three others were their relatives who had come in contact with them. The other patient was a technician in the Casualty Department in JIPMER, the release added.

The government Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital saw the addition of three new COVID-19 patients including a driver in the Police department. The total number of active cases as on Sunday was 70 after the discharge of two patients and the cumulative COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory stood at 119 with 49 discharges, the release said.

Bedi in her video address urged people to be careful with the opening up of activities and said they would have to follow norms like social distancing and wearing masks. Bedi said men in white dresses (doctors) and in 'khaki' (police) are all struggling to contain the pandemic in the rest of the country and so is the case in Puducherry.

The former IPS officer appealed to the people to protect themselves by adopting 'three S'` namely safety by wearing masks, social distancing, and sanitation. The territorial government has announced that all places of worship would reopen from tomorrow subject to several restrictions.

All hotels would also resume business from tomorrow with dine-in facilities subject to several conditions.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon to advance into West Bengal, Odisha & NE states by June 11-12: MeT Dept

With the likely formation of a low pressure area over east central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday, Monsoon is set to advance into West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim and some parts of northeastern states by June 11-12, the Met department said here on Sun...

Asiatic Society bulletin to feature excerpt from 'Ain-i- Akbari' on 16th century storm

An excerpt from the original Persian text of Ain-i-Akbari by Abul Fazl on a major storm in the 16th century will feature in an article in the new bulletin of the Asiatic Society, a spokesman of the institute said. The Ain-i-Akbari or the Ad...

Rise in fire-related calls in Delhi since mid-May

With a rise in the mercury and phase-wise relaxations of the coronavirus lockdown, the control room of the Delhi Fire Services has witnessed a surge in fire-related calls since the mid week of May, officials said on Sunday. During the four ...

Southwest monsoon advances, low-pressure area to form over Bay of Bengal by June 9: IMD

A low-pressure area likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours, by 9 June, said IMD on Sunday. It is likely to move west northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours, by June 10, the weat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020