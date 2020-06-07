Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: No COVID-19 test for woman with kidney stone despite DM, CMO’s assurance, claims son

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:14 IST
Noida: No COVID-19 test for woman with kidney stone despite DM, CMO’s assurance, claims son

Eighteen-year-old Dheeraj Kumar has been shuttling between government hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida but has not been able to get medical care or a COVID-19 test done for his mother for five days. Dheeraj Kumar, who lives in Hoshiyarpur in Sector 51 of Noida, said his mother Shakuntala Devi, 46, has kidney-stone and breathing problems and recently developed cough and swelling in her body.

They were told by a hospital to get a test done for COVID-19 test on June 3 but have been running from one government facility to another for it, he said. He claimed he spoke to District Magistrate Suhas L Y over the phone on Sunday morning and was assured by him that his mother would get treatment. In the evening, Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri also assured them of help.

Dheeraj Kumar, a Class 12 student, claimed he and his mother have been shuttling between the district hospital in Noida and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida during the day. “But nothing has happened. We came to the district hospital around 1 pm and were sent to the GIMS. They told us they do not have any vacant bed so cannot admit my mother. Around evening, we got a bed here (district hospital) but medical staff again referred us to the GIMS citing lack of facilities here. We have been waiting for an ambulance since 7 pm. I tried 108 number also but it is not helping,” he told PTI at 10.30 pm.

The DM and the CMO did not respond to PTI’s phone calls and text messages for their comments. The incident comes close on heels of a 30-year-old woman, requiring urgent medical attention in the eighth month of her pregnancy, who on Friday night after shuttling around from one hospital to another with her husband in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad for 13 hours.

One after another, eight hospitals, including the government ones, in the two cities had allegedly turned away Khoda resident Neelam and her husband Vijender Kumar. Dheeraj Kumar lives with his father, a private security guard who is off work due to an injury, mother and an elder sister. Two other elder sisters have got married, he said.

He said their ordeal at the three government hospitals began on June 3 and continued as he spoke on Sunday night. “We first went to the ESIC hospital in Sector 24 on June 3. They sent us back with some medicines but the next day she was again in pain. We reached the hospital but were denied treatment and told to first get COVID-19 test done. They referred us to the District Hospital in Sector 30,” he said.

“Next day we went to the District Hospital but they also referred us to the GIMS in Greater Noida. GIMS sent us back saying they do not have any vacant beds,” he added. Dheeraj Kumar said the other days he took his mother to hospitals on a friend's motorcycle but on Sunday the friend had to go to work, so he has been left at the mercy of an ambulance.

“I thought I would take a cab but then some people at the hospital advised me against doing it,” he added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health Ministry publishes New Drugs and Clinical Trials (Amendment) Rules

The Union Health Ministry has come up with draft New Drugs and Clinical Trials Amendment Rules, inserting provisions for compassionate use of any unapproved drug that is in the phase-III clinical trial, either in India or abroad, by importi...

PIB Principal Director General K S Dhatwalia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to AIIMS, sources said on Sunday. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS trauma centre at 7 pm,...

Vitality, ENCE win at BLAST Spring European finals

Team Vitality and ENCE won their respective finals matches Sunday at the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown European event. Vitality posted a 2-1 win over Ninjas in Pyjamas to claim 37,500 in prize money and a berth in the eight-team, 500,000 BL...

Watery end for statue of slave trader in UK city of Bristol

For someone who died nearly three centuries years ago, Edward Colston has become a symbol for the Black Lives Matter movement in Britain. The toppling of his statue in Bristol, a city in the southwest of England, on Sunday by anti-racism pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020