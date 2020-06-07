Left Menu
Development News Edition

Esports-Vandoorne wins Formula E's virtual 'Race at Home Challenge'

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:36 IST
Esports-Vandoorne wins Formula E's virtual 'Race at Home Challenge'
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne won Formula E's virtual 'Race at Home Challenge' for Mercedes on Sunday after finishing second in Sunday's Grand Final. The former McLaren F1 driver had started 14 points behind his German rival Pascal Wehrlein but the final race around the Berlin Tempelhof layout offered double points, allowing a comfortable victory.

The series features regular Formula E drivers competing on simulators from their homes and aims to provide some action for fans of the all-electric championship, with racing on hold in real life due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has also been fundraising for U.N. children's fund UNICEF's global coronavirus appeal.

Wehrlein finished ninth, in a race won by Britain's Oliver Rowland for Nissan e.dams, after being caught up in a turn two pile-up that dropped him to 21st. The Mahindra driver ended up overall runner-up. "It has been a good championship, a lot of fun but I'm looking forward to real life and the start of the real season soon and put these performances into reality," commented Vandoorne.

Formula E has yet to issue a revised calendar after halting racing in March. Slovenian gamer Kevin Siggy Rebernak, a member of McLaren's esports team, took the Challenge Grid championship with four wins in eight races. His prize is a drive in a real Formula E Gen2 race car at a future ePrix weekend.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health Ministry publishes New Drugs and Clinical Trials (Amendment) Rules

The Union Health Ministry has come up with draft New Drugs and Clinical Trials Amendment Rules, inserting provisions for compassionate use of any unapproved drug that is in the phase-III clinical trial, either in India or abroad, by importi...

PIB Principal Director General K S Dhatwalia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to AIIMS, sources said on Sunday. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS trauma centre at 7 pm,...

Vitality, ENCE win at BLAST Spring European finals

Team Vitality and ENCE won their respective finals matches Sunday at the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown European event. Vitality posted a 2-1 win over Ninjas in Pyjamas to claim 37,500 in prize money and a berth in the eight-team, 500,000 BL...

Watery end for statue of slave trader in UK city of Bristol

For someone who died nearly three centuries years ago, Edward Colston has become a symbol for the Black Lives Matter movement in Britain. The toppling of his statue in Bristol, a city in the southwest of England, on Sunday by anti-racism pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020