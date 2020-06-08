Left Menu
Asansol District Hospital accused of negligence as pregnant woman dies after delivery

The Asansol District Hospital in West Bengal has been accused of negligence as a pregnant woman died here, after delivering a child on Sunday night.

ANI | Asansol (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-06-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 09:03 IST
The husband of the deceased pregnant woman speaking to ANI in Asansol. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Asansol District Hospital in West Bengal has been accused of negligence as a pregnant woman died here, after delivering a child on Sunday night. "I had brought my wife to get her admitted in Asansol District Hospital on June 5. There was no treatment done initially as 4-5 people were adjusted on one bed in the hospital. No norms of social distancing were followed," Ravi Kumar Yadav, the husband of the deceased woman told ANI.

"One of the doctors told my wife and other pregnant women there that why did they plan a child during the lockdown," he added. Yadav further said: "Then one of the doctors who came on June 6, agreed for her treatment and suggested a Caesarean delivery. However, when my wife was being taken to the labour room on a wheelchair, she started experiencing a lot of pain. The delivery happened on the wheelchair only."

"My wife died because of a heart attack after experiencing tremendous pain. It is the negligence of the doctor as my wife had said that she started experiencing a lot of pain after the doctor had started the treatment. The baby boy is also not able to breathe and will not last long as there is no ventilator facility in the hospital," he added. (ANI)

