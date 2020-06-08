Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan cracks down on safety breaches, coronavirus cases top 100,000

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 08-06-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 13:06 IST
Pakistan cracks down on safety breaches, coronavirus cases top 100,000
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus infections, officials statistics showed on Monday and the rise in daily infections has prompted authorities to begin strict enforcement of government safety measures. The south Asian nation, which has registered 2,067 deaths and 103,671 infections of the novel coronavirus, lifted its lockdown last month but promulgated protocols for the reopening of markets, industries, and public transport - including mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing.

"First we educated the masses about the protocols, then we warned them, and now, in the last meeting with the prime minister in the chair, we directed administrations to crack down on places protocols are not being followed," Pakistan's Planning Minister Asad Umar said in a news conference at the weekend. Many markets and shops have been sealed because of non-compliance over the last few days, said Umar, who also heads the national response to the pandemic.

Pakistan has been setting records for the number of new daily infections over the last 10 days, partly reflecting increased testing. But of the 23,000 tests daily, more than 1 in 5 have been positive over the last 10 days. Before the lockdown was lifted on May 9, the number of tests finding the coronavirus was approximately 1 in 10, government statistics show.

Government officials say safety protocols are not being followed, particularly since just before the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The decision to lift the lockdown on May 9 despite increasing infections of the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, was prompted by a worsening economic crisis and unemployment.

Pakistan is the 16th country to exceed 100,000 infections, a Reuters tally showed. The virus spread has yet to peak in Pakistan, officials say.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

HK residents rush for offshore bank accounts on China law worries -sources

Banks including HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Citigroup have seen a spike in inquiries from Hong Kong residents about opening offshore accounts amid concerns stemming from Chinas decision to impose a national security law on the city, five ...

ANALYSIS-Scarred and scared: post-Covid consumers not their old selves

Michael Clark of Amys Housewares has one big fear as its London stores prepare to reopen on June 15 along with other retailers around Britain Customers not spending, having no trust in the economy. His concern, captured in a survey by the B...

FACTBOX-Who's bidding to be next World Trade Organization chief?

The World Trade Organization WTO began the process on Monday of selecting a new director-general to replace Brazils Roberto Azevedo, who is stepping down a year early at the end of August. Azevedos successor will need to steer reforms and n...

Eastern Ladakh standoff: China says need to implement consensus reached between 2 countries' leaders

China on Monday said the latest military-level talks with India to resolve the border standoff underlined the need for both sides to implement the consensus reached between the leadership of the two countries and make sure that differences ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020