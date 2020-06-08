Thailand plans additional stimulus measures to support virus-hit economy

Thailand plans additional stimulus measures to support virus-hit economyReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 08-06-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 13:58 IST
Thailand plans to introduce additional stimulus measures from the third quarter to spur domestic consumption and tourism as the coronavirus outbreak hits the Southeast Asian country, the finance minister said on Monday.
The measures will encourage people with purchasing power to spend more in the third and fourth quarter of this year, Uttama Savanayana told a news briefing.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thailand
- Southeast Asian