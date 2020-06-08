Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia reports 847 new coronavirus infections, 32 new deaths

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:24 IST
Indonesia reports 847 new coronavirus infections, 32 new deaths

Indonesia's health ministry on Monday reported 847 new coronavirus infections and 32 new deaths, taking the total number of cases to 32,033 and fatalities to 1,883.

The Southeast Asian country has tested more than 274,400 people for the virus, according to a document by its COVID-19 task force.

Some 10,904 patients have recovered, the ministry said.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Panda escapes from enclosure at Danish zoo; returned safely

One of Copenhagen Zoos giant pandas escaped from its enclosure early Monday and roamed the park before staff were able to sedate it and bring it back. Xing Er, a 7-year-old male who arrived at the zoo last year, was seen on surveillance vid...

Business briefs

AGS Technologies on Monday said it has launched a touchless ATM solution that can help bank customers withdraw money using a mobile application amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. A customer has to scan the QR code displayed on the ATM screen and...

Inflows in equity MFs hit 5-month low of Rs 5,256 cr in May

Inflows into equity mutual funds dropped to five months low of Rs 5,256 crore in May amid market volatility and uncertain economic environment due to coronavirus pandemic. Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed a net inflow of Rs 70,81...

Mask-wearing worshippers in temples as India reopens amid rise in coronavirus cases

India reopened shopping malls and restaurants on Monday and people trickled into temples and mosques wearing masks even as the country added a record number of infections in a single day and was closing in on Spain and the United Kingdoms c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020