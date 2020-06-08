Indonesia reports 847 new coronavirus infections, 32 new deaths

Indonesia reports 847 new coronavirus infections, 32 new deathsReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:24 IST
Indonesia's health ministry on Monday reported 847 new coronavirus infections and 32 new deaths, taking the total number of cases to 32,033 and fatalities to 1,883.
The Southeast Asian country has tested more than 274,400 people for the virus, according to a document by its COVID-19 task force.
Some 10,904 patients have recovered, the ministry said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
- Southeast Asian