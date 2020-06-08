Left Menu
Nigeria provides Beat Drone's drones to aid in disinfecting communities

To this, the government will also be championing the setting up of a drone assembly plant which will be situated in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:15 IST
Post-Covid-19, these drones will be used in eliminating mosquitoes of which account for malaria that has killed over 300,000 People annually. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged China became a threat to Nigeria when an Italian came into the country in March of 2020; till date Nigeria has over 9000 cases and over 500 get tested positive daily.

The Government of Nigeria, which comprises 36 states and the Federal Capital, Territory began surveillance of index cases and their contacts and places they have been in contact with.

These activities spurred the Government to initiate a lockdown to enable them to reduce transmission and mitigate the risk of contracting the virus through contact with places these covid-19 patients have been to.

The government also embarked on manual disinfection procedures to ensure rapid decontamination of neighbourhoods; however knowing that manual processes will always have errors and consume more time, we repurposed our agricultural Drones and began the discussion with Ondo state; a state government in Nigeria to provide our drones that will aid in disinfecting neighbourhoods faster and more accurately.

Our experience in spraying farmlands all over Nigeria is coming into play here, we have recorded over 20,000 hours cumulatively spraying farmlands of over 30,000 hectares we knew that we are the most experienced to engage the Nigerian government.

To this, the government will also be championing the setting up of a drone assembly plant which will be situated in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria. The $1.2m plant which is in partnership with Beat Drone, Yuavi and the Ondo State Government will enable us to produce over 3,000 drones to aid in disinfecting all 36 states and the FCT and ensure Nigerians can go back to their business activities.

Post-Covid-19, these drones will be used in eliminating mosquitoes of which account for malaria that has killed over 300,000 People annually. While the government will also utilize the drones on the farmlands to aid increase in harvest yields and reduce the cost for farmers.

We are also engaging other private and government organizations such as Universities, Churches, Mosques, Banks, Port Authorities etc in providing our drones to disinfect their premises this is essential as the lockdown is been eased gradually.

Beat Drone is a drone service provider, which utilizes its drones in Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy Inspections, Construction Surveys, Mining survey, telecommunication tower inspection and power line inspection.

(With Inputs from APO)

