Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: 94-year-old man survives COVID-19

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:41 IST
Noida: 94-year-old man survives COVID-19

A 94-year-old man has survived coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Monday. The nonagenarian was admitted to the private Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, and discharged on Sunday, District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said.

“Ten patients were discharged from the Sharda Hospital on Sunday, including the 94-year-old man, after successful treatment of coronavirus,” Chauhan said. Besides, he said, 42 patients admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and five from the private Kailash Hospital, both in Greater Noida, were also discharged on Sunday.

Altogether 57 patients were discharged on Sunday and the recovery rate of patients in the district is now over 65 per cent, he added. Till Sunday evening, Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, had recorded 632 positive cases of coronavirus while the number of active patients was 195, according to official statistics.

The district has witnessed eight deaths due to the pandemic so far, according to officials..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Japan hopes to draft G7 formin statement on China security legislation on Hong Kong - source

Japan hopes to draft a joint statement on Chinas new security legislation on Hong Kong at the next Group of Seven G7 foreign ministers meeting, a Japanese government source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.Prime Minister Shin...

Soccer-Fulham to face Brentford in first match when Championship resumes

Promotion hopefuls Fulham and Brentford will kick off the action at Craven Cottage when the second-tier Championship season resumes on June 20 following the COVID-19 disruption, the English Football League EFL said on Monday.Second-placed W...

Saudi Arabia says Iraqi oil cuts will be deep in July-Sept

Iraq has pledged to cut its oil output steeper than its OPEC quota in July-September after failing to fully deliver on pledged cuts in May-June, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a news conference on Monday.Prince Abdul...

COVID Emergency Credit Facility covers all companies: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the COVID Emergency Credit Facility covers all companies and not just MSMEs. Addressing the FICCI National Executive Committee members, Smt Sitharaman a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020