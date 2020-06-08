Noida: 94-year-old man survives COVID-19

A 94-year-old man has survived coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Monday. The nonagenarian was admitted to the private Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, and discharged on Sunday, District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said.

“Ten patients were discharged from the Sharda Hospital on Sunday, including the 94-year-old man, after successful treatment of coronavirus,” Chauhan said. Besides, he said, 42 patients admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and five from the private Kailash Hospital, both in Greater Noida, were also discharged on Sunday.

Altogether 57 patients were discharged on Sunday and the recovery rate of patients in the district is now over 65 per cent, he added. Till Sunday evening, Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, had recorded 632 positive cases of coronavirus while the number of active patients was 195, according to official statistics.

The district has witnessed eight deaths due to the pandemic so far, according to officials..