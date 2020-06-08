Left Menu
Good compliance so far with UK quarantine, says PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:56 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Early indications suggest there has been a "good level of compliance" with Britain's introduction of a 14-day quarantine for those arriving in the country, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"All of the indications so far are that there has been a good level of compliance and we do expect the vast majority of people to play their part in helping to stop the spread of this disease," the spokesman told reporters, adding that this was based on people agreeing to fill in the necessary forms.

"The science is clear - if we limit the risk of new cases being brought in from abroad we can help to reduce the likelihood of a second wave of coronavirus."

