Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phase-II health screening in Odisha's Ganjam district begins

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:33 IST
Phase-II health screening in Odisha's Ganjam district begins

The second phase of the door-to-door mega health screening programme was launched in Ganjam on Monday to detect people with symptoms of COVID-19 as the South Odisha district has reported more than 600 coronavirus cases so far, an official said. The fresh round of the screening is significant as over 1.5 lakh migrant workers have returned to the district in last one month, he said.

The exercise will be completed by Saturday, Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said. The first phase of the health screening programme, which covered over 40 lakh people in the district, was conducted in the second week of April when it was a green zone without any coronavirus case.

The district has recorded 631 COVID-19 cases so far with 33 people testing positive in last 24-hours. Odisha on Monday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 2,994.

Anganwadi workers, primary school teachers and medical supervisors fanned out to various areas of the district to collect the health status of people. They will visit every household and collect data about the travel history and symptoms of influenza-like illness, which are similar to those of COVID-19, the official said.

The collector appealed to the people to cooperate with the surveyors and not to hide any symptom for the safety of their own families. "Any person detected with symptoms of coronavirus infection will be referred to the COVID care hospital for treatment," he said.

The survey can also detect people suffering from some other ailments..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM says COVID-19 cases expected to peak by end of July, August as tally rises to 105,637

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the coronavirus epidemic is expected to peak in Pakistan in the next two months, as the number of the COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 105,637. We already know that the virus will spread. T...

China sends team to Bangladesh to help combat coronavirus

China on Monday sent a 10-member team of medical experts to Bangladesh to help the country in containing the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed 930 lives and infected 68,504 people. The Chinese doctors, mostly respiratory physicia...

IAF inducts indigenously developed pod ARPIT to evacuate critical patients from remote areas

The Indian Air Force on Monday inducted an indigenously designed and manufactured pod called ARPIT, which will be used for evacuation of critical patients suffering from infectious diseases like COVID-19 from isolated and remote areas. The ...

We will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all those coming from outside Delhi: CM Kejriwal.

We will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all those coming from outside Delhi CM Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020