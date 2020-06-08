Left Menu
COVID-19: Cases in Amravati reach 282, death toll touches 17

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:48 IST
The sample of a 50-year- old woman suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARI) tested positive for novel coronavirus hours after she died on Monday in the COVID hospital in Maharashtra's Amravati district, an official said. With this, the death toll in the district from the coronavirus infection has increased to 17.

"She was shifted to the COVID hospital some five days ago. She died in the morning and her sample returned positive some hours later," said a senior official. With two positive cases detected on Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district reached 282.

