India's 94-year-old poet Gulzar Dehalvi beats COVID-19

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

"Us sitamgar ki meherbani se, dil ulajhta hai zindagani se" (It's the kindness of the oppressor, that entangles me more with life). Perhaps nothing more than his own couplet can define Urdu poet Gulzar Dehalvi's recovery from COVID-19, who at the age of 94 has defeated the infection that has claimed over 7,200 lives in the country so far. Anand Mohan Zutshi, famous as Gulzar Dehalvi, was admitted to the private Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, on June 1 and discharged on Sunday, District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said

"Ten patients were discharged from the Sharda Hospital on Sunday, including the 94-year-old man, after successful treatment of coronavirus," Chauhan said. The nonagenarian, known in literary circles for his passion and command over Urdu, previously had heart and thyroid-related issues besides age-related concerns, Sharda Hospital's medical superintendent Ashutosh Niranjan said

"When I examined the patient, he was critically ill. His oxygen saturation was very low. So, we immediately decided to shift him to the ICU. His body had low oxygen levels with respiratory acidosis," the senior doctor said. He said the hospital then appointed dedicated staff and a doctor to take personal care of the patient. He was given ventilation support with high antibiotics, anti-viral, multivitamins besides supportive therapy for his heart disease and hypothyroidism along with high protein diet with ryles tube. Eventually, his condition improved and the non-invasive ventilation support was removed after three days. "On June 5, we again tested him for COVID-19 and got a negative report on June 6. On Sunday, the patient was discharged and sent back home for self-quarantine for seven days," Niranjan said. District Magistrate Suhas L Y hailed his recovery as a motivation for others. "This 94-year-old resident turned COVID negative and was discharged today. He is an inspiration to many like me. Sir, you motivate us to work even harder, we all residents wish you a very long and healthy life (sic)," Suhas tweeted. DIO Chauhan said on Sunday, 42 patients admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and five from the private Kailash Hospital, both in Greater Noida, were also discharged. Altogether 57 patients were discharged on Sunday and the recovery rate of patients in the district is now over 65 per cent, he added. Till Sunday evening, Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, had recorded 632 positive cases of coronavirus while the number of active patients was 195, according to official statistics. The district has witnessed eight deaths due to the pandemic so far, according to officials.

