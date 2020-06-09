Thailand reports 2 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reports 2 new coronavirus cases, no new deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 09-06-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 10:19 IST
Thailand on Tuesday reported two new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total to 3,121 confirmed cases, of which 58 were fatalities. The two cases were quarantined Thai nationals returning from Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.
Thailand has recorded no new local transmissions for 15 days in a row, while 2,973 patients have recovered.
