Left Menu
Development News Edition

Community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, waiting for Centre to declare: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has accepted that there is community transmission in the national capital but it is up to the Centre to make a declaration about it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 11:44 IST
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, waiting for Centre to declare: Satyendar Jain
Health Minister Satyendar Jain addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has accepted that there is community transmission in the national capital but it is up to the Centre to make a declaration about it. "AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that there is a community transmission in Delhi but the Centre has not accepted it yet. We cannot declare it and the declaration is up to the Centre. Community spread is a technical term and it depends on the Centre whether they accept it or not. There are four stages in epidemiology in which the third stage is the community spread," Jain said when asked about whether community transmission has started in Delhi.

"We say community spread when people don't know how they get the infection. There are many cases. Around half of cases are coming in which people don't know how they get infected," he said. The Health Minister attacked Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and said he had overturned Delhi government's decision of reserving hospital beds for residents of the city under pressure from the BJP.

"The LG has scrapped the decision of Delhi government to reserve hospitals of Delhi for the people of the national capital. I have been getting calls asking me about where Delhiites will get treatment. Flights from around the world landed in Delhi and Mumbai. Coronavirus reached here from abroad," he said. "There are around 50,000 cases in Mumbai and 30,000 in Delhi. We have around 9,000 beds in Delhi. Coronavirus cases in Delhi are increasing. It is expected that we will have a total of 50,000 cases in the next 10 days. People are worried where people of Delhi will get treatment," he said.

"Under BJP's pressure, LG overturned the decision. We will ask him if people in large numbers came from outside for treatment then where will people of Delhi go?" the Minister asked. He also attacked the Centre for the delay in stopping international flights.

"We requested the Centre to stop flights. But they were stopped after 15 days. People from outside were stopped in Delhi. They should be sent to their states. This is the reason behind the spread of COVID in Delhi. We are trying to increase the number of beds. But if people in large numbers come this is a reason to worry," he said. "We were expecting that the beds in private hospitals would cater to patients up to 15 days. However, most of the beds reserved for COVID-19 patients have been taken up in last 3-5 days," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar gains traction as trade fears knock bounding Aussie back

The dollar found some footing on Tuesday, rising against tearaway commodity currencies for the first time in June as investors paused to take profits. However, a stronger yen pointed to some trepidation over the U.S. Federal Reserves next m...

CISF officials succumbs to COVID-19; 13th death in CAPFs

A Central Industrial Security Force CISF official has succumbed to COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths in the paramilitary force to five, officials said on Tuesday. This is the 13th death reported among the Central Armed Police Forc...

Hong Kong leader warns protesters that city cannot afford more "chaos"

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned on Tuesday the city could not afford further chaos as activists marked a year of sustained pro-democracy rallies with lunchtime protests in several shopping malls.The global financial hub is on alert for t...

China says it hopes N.Korea, S.Korea will cooperate through dialogue

China said on Tuesday it hopes North Korea and South Korea will cooperate through dialogue, amid renewed tensions after Pyongyang said it will cut hotlines with Seoul.Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks during...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020