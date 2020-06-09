Renowned neurosurgeon Sanatan Rath dies

Eminent neurosurgeon Sanatan Rath died at his residence at Kanika Chhak in Cuttack on Tuesday, family sources said. Rath was 86 and suffering from old-age related complications for quite some time.

He was born on July 25, 1934. After completing his Master of Surgery from CMC, Vellore in 1965, he joined as an assistant professor of Neurosurgery in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and was later appointed head of the department. The state government had appointed Rath as the Director of Medical Education in 1991.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described Rath as a very popular surgeon known for his superb dexterity in treatment of critical neuro patients. He was an accomplished professor and his immense contribution to health education in Odisha, especially in neurology studies, will always be remembered, the chief minister said.

Expressing grief over the neurosurgeon's demise, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, Rath was sensitive towards the miseries of the poor and downtrodden..