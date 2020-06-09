Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid pandemic, new-born makes 380-km journey for heart surgery

"We equipped six ambulances with oxygen supply equipment, and they transported the patient from Sangli to Mumbai (in relay) which took over ten hours," Dr Magdum said.After undergoing the surgery in the third week of May, the baby and his parents stayed at the hospital for a few days before returning to their village..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:41 IST
Amid pandemic, new-born makes 380-km journey for heart surgery

Rohit Chavan is only two and a half months old, but he has already survived a ten-hour journey by road from Sangli in western Maharashtra to Mumbai amid lockdown, and then an open heart surgery. Now he is back in his village. It became possible because of coordinated efforts of doctors in the two cities and the Sangli district administration.

Rohit was born on March 16, barely a week before lockdown to contain coronavirus was announced. "He had transposition of great arteries, which meant the two main arteries were reversely connected with the heart chambers, resulting into the body getting low oxygenated blood," said Dr Laxmikant Magdum, medical officer of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Mission for Sangli district.

"The complication was further escalated when the body scan revealed the lungs supplying purified blood were getting drained through the liver. It was the first such case in my entire professional life," he said. "The baby was in dire need of oxygenated blood as well as corrective surgeries, so we contacted hospitals in Mumbai," he said.

Rohit's parents had taken him to the Sangli civil hospital after he became seriously ill, but the surgery which he needed could not be performed there. "The only option we had was to shift the baby to Mumbai in the midst of coronavirus pandemic," said Dr Magdum.

The officials in the Sangli district collector's office arranged ambulance transport for the baby patient. When asked how the family raised the funds for the treatment, Magdum said, "Most of the cost was covered under the Union government's Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram.

"As we had no facility here for conducting open heart surgery, we recommended that the baby be taken to NH SRCC Children's hospital in Mumbai," he said. The hospital in Mumbai, which is run by a charitable trust, agreed to bear some of the cost of the surgery.

Before leaving for Mumbai, 380 km away, Rohit had to undergo a coronavirus test and get ascertained that he was not carrying the infection. During the journey, the doctors had to ensure that he was supplied with oxygen all the time. "We equipped six ambulances with oxygen supply equipment, and they transported the patient from Sangli to Mumbai (in relay) which took over ten hours," Dr Magdum said.

After undergoing the surgery in the third week of May, the baby and his parents stayed at the hospital for a few days before returning to their village..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi coronavirus cases set to explode, hospitals running out of beds -

Delhis infections of coronavirus will climb to more than half a million by the end of July and it does not have the hospital capacity to handle such an outbreak, the city states deputy chief minister said on Tuesday.The warning came as harr...

Parents 'murder' 20-year old pregnant daughter in suspected honour killing in Telangana

In a suspected case of honour killing in Telangana, a 20-year old woman was allegedly smothered to death by her parents for being in love with a man from another caste, becoming pregnant and refusing to undergo abortion, police said on Tues...

HC asks Centre to reconsider fixing price cap for N95 masks

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, asked the Union government to reconsider its pricing policy for N95 masks to ensure that the protective gear remained affordable and prevent hoarding during the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice D...

Opposition trying to 'derail' appointment process of 69,000 teachers: UP Basic Education minister

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi on Tuesday said the opposition is trying to derail the appointment process of 69,000 teachers by levelling allegations against the state government. He said the state government will abi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020