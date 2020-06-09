33 fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam, 1 more dies

Left Menu
Thirty-three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 2,868, Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:23 IST
Thirty-three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 2,868, Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A person also died due to COVID-19, taking the state's death toll to five. The patient, who tested positive after returning from Chennai, died on Monday at Diphu Medical College and Hospital, the minister said.

Of the fresh cases, 17 were reported from Tinsukia, four from Jorhat, three from Barpeta, two each from Chirang, Karbi Anglong and Nagaon, and one each from Baksa, Golaghat, and Majuli. COVID-19 cases have been detected in all the districts with Hojai, Dhubri, Kamrup (Metro) and Golaghat leading the tally.

A total of 2,868 cases have been reported in the state since the inter-state movement of people began on May 4. There are 2,076 active cases in the state at present, 784 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery and three others migrated to their states.

Sarma said Diphu Medical College has been also accredited by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for COVID-19 testing and with this, all the seven medical colleges in the state got approval for coronavirus tests. "This significantly strengthens our testing capacities," he said.

Assam has so far tested 1,53,326 samples, the state Health and Family Welfare Department said in its daily bulletin..

