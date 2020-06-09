Left Menu
Development News Edition

China, scientists dismiss Harvard study suggesting COVID-19 was spreading in Wuhan in August

Beijing dismissed as "ridiculous" a Harvard Medical School study of hospital traffic and search engine data that suggested the new coronavirus may already have been spreading in China last August, and scientists said it offered no convincing evidence of when the outbreak began.The research, which has not been peer-reviewed by other scientists, used satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in Wuhan - where the disease was first identified in late 2019 - and data for symptom-related queries on search engines for things such as "cough" and "diarrhoea".

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:44 IST
China, scientists dismiss Harvard study suggesting COVID-19 was spreading in Wuhan in August

Beijing dismissed as "ridiculous" a Harvard Medical School study of hospital traffic and search engine data that suggested the new coronavirus may already have been spreading in China last August, and scientists said it offered no convincing evidence of when the outbreak began.

The research, which has not been peer-reviewed by other scientists, used satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in Wuhan - where the disease was first identified in late 2019 - and data for symptom-related queries on search engines for things such as "cough" and "diarrhoea". The study's authors said increased hospital traffic and symptom search data in Wuhan preceded the documented start of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in December 2019.

"While we cannot confirm if the increased volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that emergence happened before identification at the Huanan Seafood market (in Wuhan)," they said. Paul Digard, an expert in virology at the University of Edinburgh, said that using search engine data and satellite imagery of hospital traffic to detect disease outbreaks "is an interesting idea with some validity."

But he said the data were only correlative and - as the Harvard scientists noted - cannot identify cause. "It's an interesting piece of work, but I'm not sure it takes us much further forward," said Keith Neal, a professor of the epidemiology of infectious diseases at Britain's Nottingham University.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, asked about the research at a news briefing on Tuesday, said: "I think it is ridiculous, incredibly ridiculous, to come up with this conclusion based on superficial observations such as traffic volume." The Harvard research, which was posted online as a so-called 'preprint', showed a steep increase in hospital car park occupancy in August 2019.

"In August, we identify a unique increase in searches for diarrhoea which was neither seen in previous flu seasons or mirrored in the cough search data," it said. Neal said the study included traffic around at least one children's hospital and that while children do get ill with flu, they do not tend to get sick with COVID-19.

Digard cautioned that by focusing only on hospitals in Wuhan, already known to be the epicentre of the outbreak, "the study forces the correlation." "It would have been interesting - and possibly much more convincing - to have seen control analyses of other Chinese cities outside of the Hubei region," he said.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 had material impact on healthcare services business operations: Apollo Hospitals

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Tuesday said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a material impact on the companys healthcare services business operations, though its standalone pharmacy business continued to show growth momentum....

5 more test positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, total tally 127

Five people, all returnees from other states, tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 127. Of the 333 samples examined since Monday, five have tested positive, Health and Family ...

Merck races to respond to COVID-19 in partnership with 18 African first ladies

Merck Foundation Merck-Foundation.com, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has raced to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic in partnership with 18 African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information and Education focusing on fou...

Migrants from West Bengal still stranded in Maha: Plea in HC

Even as the Maharashtra government on Tuesday reiterated that it had no pending demands for Shramik Special trains, a trade union informed the Bombay High Court that several migrants were still awaiting a passage to their home states, espec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020